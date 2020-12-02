More Than 100 TSA Workers At Orlando International Airport Have Gotten Coronavirus Since Mid-March
Orlando International Airport has confirmed six new coronavirus cases among TSA officers today.
That brings the total number of agents at the airport who have gotten sick since the pandemic began in mid-March to 106.
In a memo sent to staff, Federal Security Director Pete Garcia said the workers will remain at home under quarantine until they are cleared by a doctor.
The officers’ last days at the checkpoint were Nov. 27, 28, 30 and Dec. 1 respectively.
Greater Orlando Aviation Authority CEO Phil Brown said the airport ranked first in the country for departing flights the last five days.
