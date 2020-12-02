 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


More Than 100 TSA Workers At Orlando International Airport Have Gotten Coronavirus Since Mid-March

by (WMFE)

Photo: Artur Tumasjan

Orlando International Airport has confirmed six new coronavirus cases among TSA officers today. 

That brings the total number of agents at the airport who have gotten sick since the pandemic began in mid-March to 106. 

In a memo sent to staff, Federal Security Director Pete Garcia said the workers will remain at home under quarantine until they are cleared by a doctor. 

The officers’ last days at the checkpoint were Nov. 27, 28, 30 and Dec. 1 respectively. 

Greater Orlando Aviation Authority CEO Phil Brown said the airport ranked first in the country for departing flights the last five days.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

