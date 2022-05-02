 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


More space for swans (and people): building at Lake Eola entrance set for demolition

by (WMFE)
Lake Eola swan boats

Lake Eola gets the most visitors of any city park in Orlando. Photo: Matthew Peddie


Lake Eola is expanding with the demolition of a building near the park’s entrance scheduled for Monday. 

The demolition of a former 7-Eleven building at North Rosalind Avenue will begin today, making room for a new interim plaza and more green space.

The project, from demolition to expansion of Lake Eola, should be completed by fall of 2022. 

The new site will feature improved streetscapes, new landscaping and better lighting.

The land was purchased through a partnership with the Orlando Land Trust for more than $3 million dollars and then donated to the city. 

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and city commissioners are expected to attend the event.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter & Fill-in Host

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host on Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, ... Read Full Bio »

TOP