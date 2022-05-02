More space for swans (and people): building at Lake Eola entrance set for demolition

Lake Eola is expanding with the demolition of a building near the park’s entrance scheduled for Monday.

The demolition of a former 7-Eleven building at North Rosalind Avenue will begin today, making room for a new interim plaza and more green space.

The project, from demolition to expansion of Lake Eola, should be completed by fall of 2022.

The new site will feature improved streetscapes, new landscaping and better lighting.

The land was purchased through a partnership with the Orlando Land Trust for more than $3 million dollars and then donated to the city.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and city commissioners are expected to attend the event.

