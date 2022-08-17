More rooftop solar coming to Florida under new climate law, Biden administration says

The Biden administration says it expects more than a million Florida households will add rooftop solar panels under a major new climate, tax and healthcare law.

The administration says the law the president signed this week is the most significant in U.S. history to tackle climate change.

The legislation is designed to lower energy costs and enhance renewable energy use through rebates, tax credits and grants.

In Florida, the Biden administration says that will make lots of things more affordable, from energy efficient appliances to solar panels and battery storage systems.

The legislation also includes tax credits for jobs in solar, wind, storage and other clean energy industries. And it will help small businesses make improvements to enhance energy efficiency.

There also are provisions to make electric vehicles easier and cheaper to purchase, with upfront discounts of up to $7,500 for new cars and $4,000 for used ones.