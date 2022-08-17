 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
More rooftop solar coming to Florida under new climate law, Biden administration says

Employees of NY State Solar, a residential and commercial photovoltaic systems company, install an array of solar panels on a roof, Aug. 11, 2022, in the Long Island hamlet of Massapequa, N.Y. Massive incentives for clean energy in the U.S. law signed Tuesday, Aug. 16, by President Joe Biden should reduce future global warming “not a lot, but not insignificantly either,” according to a climate scientist who led an independent analysis of the climate package. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)


The Biden administration says it expects more than a million Florida households will add rooftop solar panels under a major new climate, tax and healthcare law.

The administration says the law the president signed this week is the most significant in U.S. history to tackle climate change.

The legislation is designed to lower energy costs and enhance renewable energy use through rebates, tax credits and grants. 

In Florida, the Biden administration says that will make lots of things more affordable, from energy efficient appliances to solar panels and battery storage systems. 

The legislation also includes tax credits for jobs in solar, wind, storage and other clean energy industries. And it will help small businesses make improvements to enhance energy efficiency. 

There also are provisions to make electric vehicles easier and cheaper to purchase, with upfront discounts of up to $7,500 for new cars and $4,000 for used ones. 


Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s ... Read Full Bio »

