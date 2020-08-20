 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


More Relief on the Way for Orlando International Airport Vendors

by (WMFE)

Photo: Ken Yam

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Concessions and rental car companies at Orlando International Airport have until September 4 to apply for supplemental relief to offset lost business.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority approved 30 million dollars in relief for airlines, cargo carriers, concessions and rental car companies at the airport in May.

Yesterday, the board decided to continue to defer costs like rent through September and then reduce these fees by 50 percent from October through March of 2021. 

Only vendors that are current on their payments through the end of the month are qualified to apply and applications must be received by September 4. 

In a statement, airport CEO Phil Brown said these actions were meant to, “explore all available options in order to make it through together.”

This relief package could total 47.6 million dollars in aid. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP