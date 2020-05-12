More Closures on I-4, State Road 408 as Work on the I-4 Ultimate Project Accelerates During Pandemic

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Drivers on I-4 can expect more delays on their commute to work starting on Wednesday as the Florida Department of Transportation accelerates work on the Ultimate Project under a directive from Governor Ron DeSantis.

Travel on westbound I-4 will be reduced to one lane beginning Wednesday at 9 pm.

The lane closures will extend through downtown Orlando between Princeton Street and Gore Street.

Some entrance and exit ramps on I-4 and State Road 408 will also be closed at varying times throughout the week as work continues on the interchange between the two highways.

Orlando City Commissioner Robert Stuart says these changes will be in effect through Monday.

“The good news is that this is part of the Governor’s acceleration program and so we think that we’ll be able to get some things done a little faster. And when it comes back up we’ll be back on our the final lanes.”

The Florida Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to find alternate routes or use SunRail, which returned to its regular schedule this week.

Stuart says he recommends checking the District 3 website or the FDOT website or app for the latest updates.

“But I’m encouraging everybody to please, please, please go to I-4 Ultimate get on their little device. They have a website and an app that will tell you about what’s going on. Please do that.”

Governor Ron DeSantis ordered the Florida Department of Transportation and its partners to accelerate work on the I-4 Ultimate Project during the coronavirus pandemic.

My administration continues to accelerate vital transportation projects throughout the state, providing essential jobs to Floridians. During #COVID19, @MyFDOT is expediting more than 40 additional projects to keep Florida moving. https://t.co/wPD7pYUaKB — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 11, 2020

