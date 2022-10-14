More Central Floridians are getting mammograms three years into the pandemic

Some women skipped their mammograms during the pandemic. Three years later, Central Florida doctors are reporting a surge in early detection for breast cancer.

During National Breast Cancer Awareness Month we need to focus on early detection.

Never give up Hope – Get Screened

For services call our Breast & Cervical Cancer Early Detection program at 407-858-1421.

Dr. Duron Lee is a family medicine doctor at HCA Healthcare and UCF Lake Nona Hospital. He says during the pandemic many of his patients skipped their mammograms.

But now…

“But we are seeing a rebound now. We are seeing more patients come in to inquire about and follow through with obtaining their mammograms.”

Lee says his patients have heard about the rise in late-stage breast cancers, and want to improve their outcomes if they are diagnosed with the disease.

The American College of Radiology found mammograms cut the risk of dying from breast cancer in half by detecting the disease early.

“Early detection definitely has been demonstrated to improve survival rates.”

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends women get mammograms every two years, starting at age 50.

If a woman has a history of breast cancer in her family or notices a change in breast tissue, she should request a screening sooner.