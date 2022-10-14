 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
More Central Floridians are getting mammograms three years into the pandemic

Some women skipped their mammograms during the pandemic. Three years later, Central Florida doctors are reporting a surge in early detection for breast cancer.

Dr. Duron Lee is a family medicine doctor at HCA Healthcare and UCF Lake Nona Hospital. He says during the pandemic many of his patients skipped their mammograms. 

But now…

“But we are seeing a rebound now. We are seeing more patients come in to inquire about and follow through with obtaining their mammograms.”

Lee says his patients have heard about the rise in late-stage breast cancers, and want to improve their outcomes if they are diagnosed with the disease. 

The American College of Radiology found mammograms cut the risk of dying from breast cancer in half by detecting the disease early.

“Early detection definitely has been demonstrated to improve survival rates.”

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends women get mammograms every two years, starting at age 50. 

If a woman has a history of breast cancer in her family or notices a change in breast tissue, she should request a screening sooner.


