Monroe schools to offer full-time on-campus learning to all students after Spring Break

Florida’s education commissioner told the Monroe School District last week that he wasn’t happy with the way they were handling middle and high school classes in the pandemic. The district will change its approach in a couple of weeks.

All public school students in the Keys will have the option of attending school in-person every day, starting on March 29th.

That’s when students return from a one-week Spring Break. Since September, most middle and high school students have been attending classes on campus every other day. They learn from home on days when they’re not in the classroom.

The district is asking parents of public school students in grades 6 to 12 to complete a survey letting them know what they plan to do. Options on the survey will include remaining on an alternating day schedule or sending their child back to full-time school.

The survey is available online at keysschools.com. Paper copies will be available at middle and high schools.