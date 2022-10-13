Monkeypox vaccines available at Orange County Pride events

The Orange County Department of Health is increasing its efforts to get more people vaccinated against monkeypox. Clinics have opened at new sites throughout the county and mobile clinics will be at Pride events this month.

So far, some 7,738 people have gotten the shot in the county.

Tonight OCT. 13, 2022 from 5pm-9pm FREE #Monkeypox Vaccines at the @OrlandoPride We Shall Overcome event@LakeEolaPark Bandshell, E. Washington St & N. Rosalind Ave downtown Orlando, FL 32801 look for our I Got My Shot Trailer @OrangeCoFL @citybeautiful @AnnaForFlorida pic.twitter.com/hIR1zIgWK3 — GOHealthyOrange (@DohOrange) October 13, 2022

Orange County residents have been able to get vaccinated against monkeypox at the main Orange County Department of Health site for months.

But now, they’ll also be able to make an appointment to get vaccinated at the department’s Eastside, Ocoee, Lake Underhill and Southside satellite sites.

People can also get the shot without an appointment at a number of different Pride events throughout the next week, coinciding with LGBT + History Month.

Vaccines are available tonight at Lake Eola during the “We Shall Overcome” Pride event, Thursday through Sunday at the Orlando Public Library and Saturday at Club Orlando.

Anyone who has come in contact with monkeypox, healthcare workers with direct patient contact, and men who have sex with men, are all eligible to get the shot.

Monkeypox is a highly contagious virus that spreads through skin-to-skin contact, and contact with contaminated bedding and linens. Infection is preventable with a vaccine. There are currently more than 2,600 active cases of monkeypox in Florida.