Monkeypox vaccines available at Orange County Pride events

FILE - A physician assistant prepares a syringe with the monkeypox vaccine for a patient during a vaccination clinic Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in New York. The disease’s spread is slowing but the virus is unlikely to be eliminated because it is widespread enough that spread of the disease is expected to continue, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in late September 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)


The Orange County Department of Health is increasing its efforts to get more people vaccinated against monkeypox. Clinics have opened at new sites throughout the county and mobile clinics will be at Pride events this month.

So far, some 7,738 people have gotten the shot in the county. 

Orange County residents have been able to get vaccinated against monkeypox at the main Orange County Department of Health site for months. 

But now, they’ll also be able to make an appointment to get vaccinated at the department’s Eastside, Ocoee, Lake Underhill and Southside satellite sites. 

People can also get the shot without an appointment at a number of different Pride events throughout the next week, coinciding with LGBT + History Month. 

Vaccines are available tonight at Lake Eola during the “We Shall Overcome” Pride event, Thursday through Sunday at the Orlando Public Library and Saturday at Club Orlando.

Anyone who has come in contact with monkeypox, healthcare workers with direct patient contact, and men who have sex with men, are all eligible to get the shot. 

Monkeypox is a highly contagious virus that spreads through skin-to-skin contact, and contact with contaminated bedding and linens. Infection is preventable with a vaccine. There are currently more than 2,600 active cases of monkeypox in Florida. 


