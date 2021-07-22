Monitoring System East of Florida This Weekend

 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
A slow-moving storm system over the Tennessee Valley is forecast to slide into the Southeast Friday, and Meteorologist Jeff Huffman says it could produce some unsettled weather across much of Florida this weekend.

“There could be added lift in the atmosphere from this, which will notably enhance storm coverage and intensity, starting first in North Florida Friday, then expanding into central and southern sections of the state Saturday and Sunday.”

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center say this system could also acquire some tropical characteristics as it meanders off the Southeast Coast early next week, although chances of development are low at the present time.


