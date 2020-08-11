 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Money offered for information on former ‘Tiger King’ star husband

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Blake Meyer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The family of a Florida man who disappeared in 1997 and who appeared on the hit TV series “Tiger King,” has hired a lawyer and is offering $100,000 in exchange for information to help solve the case.

Attorney John Phillips held a news conference Monday and announced the investigation into Don Lewis’ disappearance.

He also said that on behalf of the Lewis family, he’s filed a lawsuit against Lewis’ second wife Carole Baskin in an attempt to depose her and get her to speak on the record.

He and the family have also paid for Tampa-area billboards asking for information in the case. Baskin is the owner of Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Florida.


