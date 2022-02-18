 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


MLB spring training games in Florida, Arizona postponed through March 5th

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Photo: Pixabay


Major league baseball fans will have to wait until March 5th to watch Spring Training games this year. This time COVID isn’t to blame for the delay.

The MLB postponed the games on Friday as the league and players still haven’t been able to come to a collective bargaining agreement after a 79-day lockout.

Fans will be able to get a full refund for any tickets purchased to games that have been canceled due to this decision.

Members of the owners’ bargaining committee will return to the negotiations with the Players Association on Monday.

In a statement the MLB says it plans, “remain every day next week to negotiate and work hard towards starting the season on time.”

Games were supposed to start February 26th in Florida and Arizona.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter and Substitute Host

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host on Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern ... Read Full Bio »

TOP