Miya’s Law takes effect Friday

by (WMFE)
Credit: OCSO


The law puts several protections in place for tenants. 

Under the new law, landlords are now required to run background checks on all employees that must include a scan of sex offender registries and national domestic violence databases. 

And staff must give a person 24 hours notice before entering their unit. 

Condos and apartments must also keep a clear log of when and why maintenance workers have entered a person’s unit. 

Miya Marcano was a 19-year-old student at Valencia College when she was murdered by a handyman who used his maintenance key to enter her Orlando apartment.


