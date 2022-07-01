Miya’s Law takes effect Friday

The law puts several protections in place for tenants.

In honor of Miya Marcano’s memory, I signed legislation requiring landlords to conduct background checks for prospective employees. Our prayers continue to be with the Marcano family, and I was proud to act on their behalf, so tenants in our state will be safer. pic.twitter.com/n9tomzqBiW — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 28, 2022

Under the new law, landlords are now required to run background checks on all employees that must include a scan of sex offender registries and national domestic violence databases.

And staff must give a person 24 hours notice before entering their unit.

Condos and apartments must also keep a clear log of when and why maintenance workers have entered a person’s unit.

Miya Marcano was a 19-year-old student at Valencia College when she was murdered by a handyman who used his maintenance key to enter her Orlando apartment.