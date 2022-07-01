Miya’s Law takes effect Friday
The law puts several protections in place for tenants.
In honor of Miya Marcano’s memory, I signed legislation requiring landlords to conduct background checks for prospective employees.
Our prayers continue to be with the Marcano family, and I was proud to act on their behalf, so tenants in our state will be safer. pic.twitter.com/n9tomzqBiW
— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 28, 2022
Under the new law, landlords are now required to run background checks on all employees that must include a scan of sex offender registries and national domestic violence databases.
And staff must give a person 24 hours notice before entering their unit.
Condos and apartments must also keep a clear log of when and why maintenance workers have entered a person’s unit.
Miya Marcano was a 19-year-old student at Valencia College when she was murdered by a handyman who used his maintenance key to enter her Orlando apartment.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity