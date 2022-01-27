 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
“Miya’s Law” advances in the Legislature

by (WMFE)


A measure aimed at improving tenant safety after a college student was slain in her Orlando apartment is advancing in the Legislature. 

The Regulatory Reform Subcommittee on Thursday approved the bill, known as Miya’s Law. 

Miya Marcano’s remains were found near an apartment building after a maintenance man improperly used a master key to enter her apartment. He later killed himself. 

Central Florida Rep. Anna Eskamani praised Rep. Robin Bartleman, one of the bill’s sponsors, for her work on the measure.

“I know that you are so focused on getting this to the finish line and working very closely with the family navigating this process to get a product that is going to not only honor her but save lives.” 

The measure would require, among other things, employees to give tenants advance notice before entering an apartment, like for repairs.  


