 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Mixed reactions from lawmakers to special session announcement

by (WMFE)
2a4c6a61-c511-4650-a6ca-7a156800a818

Florida's Capitol Complex in Tallahassee


There are mixed reactions from lawmakers after Governor Ron DeSantis set dates for a special session. 

The week-long special session will start on November 15th. Governor DeSantis wants the legislature to block vaccine mandates and bar public schools from requiring masks and imposing quarantines. 

State Rep. Geraldine Thompson, a Democrat whose district includes Southwest Orange County, Windermere and Walt Disney World, said her constituents aren’t asking for a ban on vaccine mandates. 

“The businesses are saying ‘give us the prerogative to make our own decisions about what works for our enterprise.’ So the businesses are not asking for this, in fact they are pushing back against it,” said Thompson.

“If you consider the cruise industry, for example, people are not going to cruise if they are not sure if the person sitting next to them has been vaccinated. So it’s good for the industry to have that kind of rule in place. So businesses are saying, ‘back off, let us handle this.’”

Randy Fine, a Republican representing district 53 in Southern Brevard County, applauded the call for a special session. On his Facebook page, Fine wrote that the legislature would work to “pass legislation to protect workers, parents, and children from morally reprehensible abuse and overreach by Joe Biden and School Board politicians.”

“Can’t wait,” wrote Fine. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of earthquakes, criminal trials and rugby ... Read Full Bio »

TOP