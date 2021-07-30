 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Minor league games in Florida called off amid COVID-19 surge

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Brandon Mowinkel


CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — The surging number of COVID-19 cases in Florida is affecting minor league baseball in the state as a pair of games involving the Philadelphia Phillies organization will not be played on Friday.

Class A Clearwater announced that Friday night’s home game with Fort Myers has been postponed to “allow for additional testing and contact tracing of members of the Threshers organization.”

The rookie-level Florida Complex League game between the Phillies and the Tigers East also scheduled for Friday in Clearwater was listed as canceled due to COVID-19.


