 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Millennials and younger are new US majority

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Simon Maage

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Sorry, boomers. Millennials and their younger siblings and kids now make up a majority of the U.S. population.

A new analysis by the Brookings Institution shows that 50.7% of U.S. residents were under age 40, as of July 2019.

The analysis of population estimates released this summer by the U.S. Census Bureau shows that the combined millennial, Generation Z, and younger generations numbered 166 million people.

The combined Generation X, baby boomer, and older cohorts represented 162 million U.S. residents.

Millennials typically are defined as being born between 1981 and 1996. Baby boomers were born between 1946 and 1964.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP