Mike Ertel Returns to the Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Office a Month After he Resigns as Secretary of State

Former Secretary of State Mike Ertel will be back at his old Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Office.

Ertel was Seminole County’s Supervisor of Elections for 14 years before Governor Ron DeSantis named him Secretary of State.

A month after his resignation from the DeSantis administration as photos surfaced of him wearing blackface, Ertel has been tapped, along with other experts, to help the Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Office get ready for November elections.

Chris Anderson replaced Ertel as Seminole County’s Supervisor of Elections and says he’s helped him add a citizen-led referendum to the ballot.

“It’s really that guidance on the practical application of the entire process that begins well before your mail ballots go out and early election day.”

With regard to Ertel’s resignation Anderson says:

“What I will say is that I am focused on making sure our election process is correct and runs efficiently. And I’m going to use every tool in my arsenal to make sure that that happens. I’m excited to get it right.”

Ertel will act as a consultant through his new business-Elections Advisors Inc. Ertel’s wife Michelle also has accepted a new position-as a public relations director at nearby Seminole County Tax Collector’s Joel Greenberg’s office.

Governor Ron DeSantis replaced Ertel with Judge Laurel Lee of Hillsborough County after his resignation. Ertel is one of several political figures who have resigned or have been called on to resign over the past few months because of scandals over wearing blackface.

