Midwesterners could help Orlando recover from a travel slump in August

by (WMFE)
Photo: Pixabay


Fewer people are booking trips to Orlando in August, but tourism experts say right now, that isn’t cause for concern. 

Tourist development tax numbers in June were higher than they were in 2020 and 2021, which tourism leaders say is a sign of continued recovery from the pandemic. 

However, August numbers are expected to decline compared to previous months. 

Visit Orlando’s Director Cassandra Matej says bookings are usually down in August as kids go back to school. 

Matej says her group is doing its part to get the word out about Orlando with a marketing campaign to new areas of the country this fall. 

“And we’ve added Washington, DC, and Minneapolis, Indianapolis and Detroit.”

Matej says Magical Dining and Magical Nights, which offers reduced price menus and hotel stays, should also help increase the number of local families taking staycations.

“So those are going to be some of the things that we do to try to push some additional travel.”

Travel is expected to pick back up again during the busy fall and Christmas holiday seasons.


