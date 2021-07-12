 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Midway Through 2021, Manatee Deaths Set New Annual Record

by The Associated Press (AP)

Credit: David Hinkle USFWS


More manatees have died already this year than in any other year in Florida’s recorded history, primarily from starvation due to the loss of seagrass beds.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported that 841 manatee deaths were recorded this year through July 2.

That breaks the previous record of 830 that died in 2013 because of an outbreak of toxic red tide.

More than half of the manatee deaths are in the Indian River Lagoon and its surrounding areas in Volusia, Brevard, Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin counties.

Some biologists believe water pollution is killing the seagrass beds in the area.


