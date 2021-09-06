 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Miami teen’s football game honors dad who died from COVID

by The Associated Press (AP)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The night before Alan Arellano died of COVID-19, his wife recorded a short audio message with their two youngest sons.

Doctors had placed the 49-year-old Miami man in a coma, but Karyn Arellano believed he could still hear their voices.

Arellano died Aug. 27 after a second heart attack. During funeral preparations, his 16-year-old son A.J. reminded the family of a football game.

His mom assured him he could skip it, but the teen insisted he had to play for his father, reminding her that daddy would be watching. Then on Monday, together with his siblings, he would bury his hero.


