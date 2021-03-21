 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Miami sets earlier curfew after spring break crowds, fights

by The Associated Press (AP)

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Beach officials are imposing an emergency 8 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew effective immediately, saying large, out-of-control spring break crowds crammed the beaches, trashed some restaurant properties and brawled in the streets.

Tourists and hotel guests are being told to stay indoors during the curfew hours.

It’s unclear how long the curfew will remain in effect, but Interim City Manager Raul Aguila told the Miami Herald that he recommends keeping it in place through April 12, or the end of spring break.

A countywide midnight curfew is already in place due to COVID-19.


