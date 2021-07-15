Miami security firm faces questions in Haiti assassination

Photo: Claudia Altamimi
MIAMI (AP) — A small private security company in Miami faces questions about its role in the assassination of Haiti’s president.
CTU Security hired more than 20 former soldiers from Colombia for a mission to the island nation.
Now the Colombians have been killed or captured in the aftermath of the July 7 killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.
The company’s owner, Antonio Intriago, has a history of avoiding paying debts and declaring bankruptcy.
A Miami security professional believes Intriago was too eager to take the job and did not seek details.
Some of the soldiers’ family members say they understood that the mission was to provide protection for VIPs.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.
GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity