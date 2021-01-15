 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Miami mayor wants residency restriction for COVID vaccine

by The Associated Press (AP)

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Central Florida, with enough doses for 20,000 people to get vaccinated. (video courtesy AdventHealth)

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Mayor Francis Suarez wants to reserve doses of the COVID-19 vaccine only for those who live inside the city limits under a policy he’s calling “Miami First.” He pitched the idea at a city commission meeting Thursday. Plans are underway to open a vaccination site as early as Wednesday at Marlins Park in Miami. Federal regulations say there can’t be residency requirements for the vaccine. But Suarez asked the city manager and attorney to “take all legal steps necessary” to prevent non-residents from receiving vaccines prior to the city’s elderly and vulnerable populations. Another state-run site is already set up at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP