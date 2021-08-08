 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Miami family pushing vaccine after COVID-19 hospitalization

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Prasesh Shiwakoti


FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — As Florida’s COVID-19 cases continue to reach record highs, one Miami family says they wished they’d been vaccinated after all three were hospitalized recently.

COVID-19 cases in the Sunshine State now account for more than 20% of the nation’s new cases and hospitalizations.

The Florida Hospital Association says COVID-19 hospitalizations have doubled in the last two weeks.

The organization’s president is calling the vaccine a lifesaver, saying the vast majority of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. Yoiris Duran, her 55-year-old husband and 25-year-old son were all hospitalized recently with the virus. She says they were so sick, she feared they might die and is now urging her friends to get vaccinated.


