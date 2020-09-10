 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Miami-Dade school district cuts ties with online platform

by The Associated Press (AP)

MIAMI (AP) — Florida’s largest school district is severing ties with an online platform that many considered to be at the center of the county’s failed school start.

After a 13-hour meeting on Wednesday, the Miami-Dade County School Board unanimously voted to stop using My School Online.

Teachers can now begin using other platforms. Some 400 teachers and parents submitted comments about the My School Online platform.

The first week of school was marred by network outages, glitches and a series of cyberattacks. A teenager was arrested last week and accused of the cyberattacks.

Teachers are free to use other platforms for online learning.


