Miami-Dade reports more than 50 West Nile Virus cases

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

There are now more than 50 cases of West Nile virus reported in Miami-Dade County.

The county is under a mosquito-borne illness alert.

Experts say standing water caused by heavy rains this summer has created ideal conditions for an explosion in South Florida’s mosquito population.

Health officials are advising people to use mosquito repellent outdoors and empty standing water in garbage cans, gutters, buckets or any other places the insects can breed.

Broward County saw its first case in August while Monroe County is dealing with an outbreak of Dengue fever.