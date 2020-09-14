 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Miami-Dade reports more than 50 West Nile Virus cases

by Alyssa Ramos (WLRN)

Photo: @ekamelev

There are now more than 50 cases of West Nile virus reported in Miami-Dade County.

The county is under a mosquito-borne illness alert.

Experts say standing water caused by heavy rains this summer has created ideal conditions for an explosion in South Florida’s mosquito population.

Health officials are advising people to use mosquito repellent outdoors and empty standing water in garbage cans, gutters, buckets or any other places the insects can breed.

Broward County saw its first case in August while Monroe County is dealing with an outbreak of Dengue fever.


