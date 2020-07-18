Miami-Dade plans to fine people not following COVID rules: Your Saturday updates

 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Miami-Dade plans to fine people not following COVID rules

The Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE  — Authorities in Miami-Dade County will be aggressively enforcing rules designed to combat the rapidly spreading coronavirus as Florida reported another 130 deaths.

The Miami-Dade board unanimously approved an emergency order Thursday giving all code and fire inspectors power to issue tickets of up to $100 for individuals and $500 for business not complying with the “new normal” guidelines.

Police officers already had the enforcement power. The order took place immediately.

On Friday, the state added more than 11,000 new coronavirus cases, bringing the pandemic’s total to more than 327,000. More than 4,800 have died of coronavirus in Florida.


