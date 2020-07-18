Miami-Dade plans to fine people not following COVID rules: Your Saturday updates

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Miami-Dade plans to fine people not following COVID rules

The Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE — Authorities in Miami-Dade County will be aggressively enforcing rules designed to combat the rapidly spreading coronavirus as Florida reported another 130 deaths.

The Miami-Dade board unanimously approved an emergency order Thursday giving all code and fire inspectors power to issue tickets of up to $100 for individuals and $500 for business not complying with the “new normal” guidelines.

Police officers already had the enforcement power. The order took place immediately.

On Friday, the state added more than 11,000 new coronavirus cases, bringing the pandemic’s total to more than 327,000. More than 4,800 have died of coronavirus in Florida.