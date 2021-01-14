 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Miami Beach Scraps Plans To Fund $1 Million For Spring Break Festival

A popular spring break destination in South Florida wants to cool down the crowds this year to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Miami Beach commissioners voted yesterday to reallocate one million dollars in funding from a 12-day spring break festival.

City officials scrapped plans for the event after citing a rise in coronavirus cases.

Miami Beach Police said they expect hundreds of colleges to release students for spring break in March.

The city’s interim manager had recommended hosting the festival last year to help rebrand the image of Miami Beach.

Instead city commissioners will consider a similar proposal for next year.


