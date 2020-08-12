 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Miami Beach has issued $14,400 in fines to mask violators

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Leohoho

MIAMI BEACH. Fla. (AP) — Police and city officials in Miami Beach have issued $14,400 in fines to people who weren’t wearing facial coverings to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Miami Herald reports one man was issued a citation when he removed his mask to answer his phone. Another man was walking alone on a quiet street.

Since July 23, the city has issued 288 $50 fines. Only four violators had paid as of Monday. Officials say violators have 30 days to pay the fines.

In Miami-Dade County, 225 citations carrying a $100 fine have been issued since July 16.


