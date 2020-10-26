Miami Beach commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

Photo: CDC @cdc
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Miami Beach commissioner says he tested positive for the coronavirus.
That prompted two other commissioners who were with David Richardson at a Friday event to get tested on Sunday. Both received negative initial results and are waiting for more reliable “PCR” tests.
Richardson said he began feeling mild symptoms on Saturday evening.
Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber says he plans to be tested on Monday. He also attended the Friday event at an Ocean Drive drag bar.
The number of positive COVID-19 tests has been ticking upward since leveling off after a summer surge.
