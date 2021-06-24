 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Miami-Area Building Collapses, Fatalities Expected

by AP (Associated Press)

Multiple agencies are responding to a partial building collapse near Miami. (SOURCE: Miami Beach Police Department)


A partial building collapse in a Miami-area neighborhood caused a massive response from the department.

Reporters on scene say multiple casualties are expected, but no official count has been given yet.

According to a tweet early Thursday from Miami Dade Fire Rescue, “Over 80 MDFR units including #TRT (Technical Rescue Teams) are on scene with assistance from municipal fire departments.”

The department has not yet said what may have caused the collapse near 88th Street and Collins Avenue.

Photos and video from the scene show that the collapse affected half the tower.

Piles of rubble and debris surrounded the area just outside the building.


