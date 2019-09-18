Metro Orlando is the Most Dangerous for Pedestrians, study finds

More pedestrians are killed on Central Florida roads than anywhere else in the country, according to a new study by Smart Growth America.

The study ranks the Orlando – Kissimmee – Sanford metro as the deadliest in the nation followed by the Deltona, Daytona Beach, and Ormand Beach area.

In response, local authorities are targeting motorists who fail to yield at pedestrian crosswalks across Orange County.

The law enforcement operation, coined as Crosswalk Crackdown, will feature plain clothes officers posing as pedestrians at local crosswalks. The undercover officers will target drivers who violate pedestrian laws — like not yielding to crossing pedestrians at a crosswalk.

The cost of violating Florida’s pedestrian laws are hefty. Violators could be issued a citation of $164 and three points on their license.

Amanda Day, the Executive Director for Bike Walk Central Florida, said that police action is only a slice of the pedestrian safety solution

“We call it a Triple E Approach, so it combines the education and enforcement as well as engineering changes,” Day said. “You can’t enforce your way out of any challenge like this so that engineering piece is critical.”

Day, whose local organization advocates for safer roads for pedestrians and cyclists, also said that Central Florida’s streets were built during a time when speed, rather than safety, was a priority.