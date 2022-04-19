 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Messing with the Mouse: Reedy Creek Improvement District could be disbanded during special session

by (WMFE)

Photo: Pixabay


Gov. Ron DeSantis says he’s expanding the special session focused on redistricting to also take up disbanding the Reedy Creek Improvement District. 

The 25,000-acre district was created by the legislature in 1967 and allows Walt Disney World to act as its own government with control over its own airport, new roads and zoning amongst other things.

The Reedy Creek Improvement District also allows Disney to collect taxes and issue bonds.

DeSantis says after more than five decades, he’s asked the legislature to consider reincorporating this area back into Orange and Osceola counties. 

“But they also will be considering termination of all special districts that were enacted in Florida prior to 1968 and that includes the Reedy Creek Improvement District.”

The governor first floated the idea of disbanding the district shortly after Disney CEO Bob Chapek opposed the “Parental Rights in Education” or “Don’t Say Gay” law. The law will restrict how students discuss gender and sexuality in K-12 classrooms. 

Also on the agenda during the special session that’s expected to begin Tuesday? New congressional maps for the state which could break up historically Black and Latino districts.

Florida lawmakers back in Tallahassee for redistricting redux


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter and Substitute Host

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host on Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern ... Read Full Bio »

