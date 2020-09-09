 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Message to parents during online learning: Put a shirt on, put down the beer

Marion County School Board Chairman Eric Cummings wants the district to develop an etiquette for the parents of online students. Image: MCPS via YouTube

Marion County School Board Chairman Eric Cummings has a message for parents of online students: Let the teachers teach — don’t sit there whispering answers to your children.

Don’t let the child attend school in his pajamas in bed.

And put on a blouse.

“I’m asking that we kind of get something together, some type of protocols, etiquette for parents because you have parents that are walking by, they only have on the bra,” Cummings said. “Some kids have never seen a woman in a bra.”

Marion County Public Schools is going to develop parental guidelines for online learning after Cummings and other school board members voiced concerns Tuesday night about the situation in some homes.

MCPSOnline students can see their classmates through Zoom or Microsoft Teams.

And Cummings wants parents to take that environment into account — for instance, no drinking a beer in the background.

The district will have guidelines for parents — and a video on the etiquette of online learning.

 


Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

