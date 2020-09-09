Message to parents during online learning: Put a shirt on, put down the beer

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Marion County School Board Chairman Eric Cummings has a message for parents of online students: Let the teachers teach — don’t sit there whispering answers to your children.

Don’t let the child attend school in his pajamas in bed.

And put on a blouse.

“I’m asking that we kind of get something together, some type of protocols, etiquette for parents because you have parents that are walking by, they only have on the bra,” Cummings said. “Some kids have never seen a woman in a bra.”

Marion County Public Schools is going to develop parental guidelines for online learning after Cummings and other school board members voiced concerns Tuesday night about the situation in some homes.

MCPSOnline students can see their classmates through Zoom or Microsoft Teams.

And Cummings wants parents to take that environment into account — for instance, no drinking a beer in the background.

The district will have guidelines for parents — and a video on the etiquette of online learning.