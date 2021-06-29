 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Space


Mercury Rising: John Glenn And The Space Race

by (WMFE)

John Glenn, his wife Annie and President John F. Kennedy stand by Glenn's Friendship 7 spacecraft. Photo: NASA


Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

When we think of the space race between the U.S. and the Soviet Union, we focus much on the Apollo program and the U.S. astronauts who crossed that finish line. But the space race began earlier than that and was far more perilous than we thought.

That’s according to a new book by author and historian Jeff Shesol. In Mercury Rising: John Glenn, John Kennedy, and the New Battleground of the Cold War, Shesol re-examines the cold war space race with a focus on John Glenn and John Kennedy.

We’ll speak with Shesol about the book and how John Glenn’s Friendship 7 flight provided the momentum to win the space race.

Then, what does it take to photograph celestial phenomena like solar eclipses? Turns out, a lot of math. Are We There Yet’s Randy Vuxta sits down with photographer Julian Diamond about the pre-planning it takes to capture a great shot.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Are We There Yet?' Host

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. He also helps produce WMFE's public affairs show "Intersection," working with host ... Read Full Bio »

TOP