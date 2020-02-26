 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Memorial To Honor Life Of LGBTQ Advocate Terry DeCarlo

by Monica Sealey (WMFE)

Terry DeCarlo. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The City of Orlando is honoring the life of LGBTQ advocate Terry DeCarlo on Wednesday. 

DeCarlo was known for helping the Orlando community recover after the Pulse mass shooting in 2016. He was director of The Center, an LGBTQ advocacy organization, at the time of the shooting at the gay nightclub that left 49 dead and the community reeling.

DeCarlo died last month after battling face and neck cancer. He was 56. 

A memorial is scheduled for 7 p.m. at The Abbey in downtown Orlando. The event will feature testimonies from Mayor Buddy Dyer and Commissioner Patty Sheehan. 


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP