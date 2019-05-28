 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Melbourne Woman Recovering After Alligator Attack

by Associated Press (AP)
File photo of Florida alligator from Wikimedia Commons

A 26-year-old Florida woman is recovering after being attacked by an alligator while wading in a pond.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officials say Nichole A. Tillman of Melbourne was airlifted to a hospital for treatment of her injuries, which weren’t thought to be life-threatening.

Florida Today reports trapper Frank Robb was contracted by the wildlife agency to remove the eight-foot gator from the pond.

The incident happened at Fay Lake Wilderness Park in Port St. John. Paramedics quickly responded to the scene and treated Tillman.

Wildlife agency spokesman Chad Weber warns people to look for alligators in or near any body of water. He says gators are more active during the spring and summer.


