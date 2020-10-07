 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Melbourne High School’s Football Team Forfeits Next Two Games After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Photo: Dave Adamson

A person on the team tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The games against Cocoa High School on October 9 and Viera High School on October 16 have been canceled.

The team will quarantine for the next fourteen days.  

Any staff or parents in close contact with the person who tested positive for coronavirus have been notified by the department of health and asked to quarantine.

Football players have transitioned to e-learning and practice and classroom areas they used have been deep-cleaned.  

The team’s next game against Bayside High School is scheduled for October 23.


