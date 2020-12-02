 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Meet Olli, The Latest Edition to Beep’s Fleet of Autonomous Vehicles

Photo: Olli

There’s a new autonomous shuttle in Lake Nona called Olli thanks to a partnership between Beep and Local Motors. 

Beep CEO Joe Moye says Olli is currently serving a residential route near the Heroes Park Area. 

In mid-December, Moye says it will be deployed to open a new route between the Lake Nona Town Center and Nemours Children’s Hospital. 

“You know helping provide a safe, reliable transportation service for visitors, patients and others that the healthcare workers that are looking to have transportation between the hospital and some of the town center amenities.”

Olli will join Beep’s other shuttles on its standard routes and will offer special features for visually and hearing impaired passengers.

“Where you’ve got large signs showing what stop you’re on and what mode the vehicle is currently traveling in and things of that nature.”

Moye says the vehicle is US made and 3D printed. 

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

