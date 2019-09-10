 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Medical Relief Flight Leaves Sanford International Airport Today for the Bahamas

by (WMFE)

Sun's up and it's time to leave for Freeport. Photo: Danielle Prieur

AdventHealth doctors traveled to Freeport today.

Mission Medical Director Dr. Alric Simmonds says most of the patients who required emergency medical attention after Hurricane Dorian have already been airlifted out. 

Donations pile up at the hangar ahead of the flight. Photo: Danielle Prieur  

He says the doctors will be treating puncture wounds and infections, and people who have chronic conditions. 

“And then in the future we’ve got to worry about infectious related things. From water contamination, food contamination or air contamination would be the problems to look out for.”

Air Unlimited cofounder and pilot Mark Neubauer says the doctors were also bringing medical supplies, generators, and water.

Donations included generators and full grills as the power has been out on the island. Photo: Danielle Prieur

“What we’re hearing is that the hospitals in Freeport are just overrun. Main issues? They’re out of supplies and they just need more support.”

Air Unlimited also delivered an additional 28,000 pounds of food and water to the island nation today in a separate flight.

The doctors said clean water is crucial on the island which is why they took plenty with them. Photo: Danielle Prieur

Doctors, engineers, and an architect board the plane. They’ll be in Freeport but they expect to return the next six to eight months. Photo: Danielle Prieur

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan. She trained in public radio at WDET’s Detroit newsroom, and is really excited ... Read Full Bio »

