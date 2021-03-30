 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Measure That Would Allow Guns In Churches That Share Property With Schools Clears The House

by Regan McCarthy (WFSU)

Photo: John Price

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

A measure that would let people carry guns in churches that share property with a school has passed the Florida House.

Supporters say the measure is about property rights.

Riverview Democratic Representative Andrew Learned says he initially supported the measure, but he says now he worries the bill could open the door to guns in classrooms.

“We had three difference interpretations over the two committees that followed about the guns in classrooms piece. And I’ve carried an M4 rifle in combat. I’ve fired an M4 rifle. I used to carry a 9 millimeter pistol and I’ve seen what these weapons can do and I have 8-year-old twins. And that’s why I am so dead set against putting guns in kid’s classrooms.”

Learned, who has served in the Navy and Navy reserve, says if the legislation is just about property rights, lawmakers would have taken opportunities offered through amendments to focus their bill on that.

The proposals will move next to the Florida Senate where a similar bill is working its way through the committee process.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP