Measure Raising Age Minors Can Be Sentenced To Adult Prison Advances

A bill in the Florida legislature would increase the age for a child to be tried in adult court. The measure would raise the allowable age from 14 to 15 years old.

Bill sponsor, Orlando Democratic Senator Randolph Bracy, says the change will give minors a better chance at not becoming lifetime criminals.