McDonald’s Will Require Customers To Wear Facial Coverings Starting August 1

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



McDonald’s announced Friday that it will require customers to wear facial coverings at restaurants starting August 1st.

McDonald’s said more than 82 percent of their drive-thrus are in states with face mask mandates.

In a statement, the company said this new policy will extend these protections to all employees and patrons including in Florida that doesn’t require masks in public spaces.

Staff will receive special training in working with customers who are unwilling or unable to wear masks.

“In those situations where a customer declines to wear a face covering, we’ll put in place additional procedures to take care of them in a friendly, expedited way,” the statement read.

“Additionally, we will provide training for our restaurant staff to ensure they are prepared to address this new policy in a friendly and positive way.”

The company is going as far as to offer resources for franchises who want to brush up on deescalation techniques.

In the next few weeks, protective panels will be added at the front and back of the house at all restaurants and there will be a pause on dining room reopening over the next thirty days.

McDonald’s joins other big brand names like Target that will also put a face mask policy in place starting the first of the month.