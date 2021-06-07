 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Mayor Dyer Says “It’s Okay, Not to Feel Okay” Five Years After the Pulse Shooting, As He Urges Residents To Get Mental Health Help if They Need It

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer is encouraging residents who need help to reach out for it on the five year mark since the Pulse shooting. 

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer is encouraging residents who need help to reach out for it five years after the Pulse nightclub shooting.

Dyer says the community mourns the 49 people who were taken that day and supports all survivors, families and first responders.

He says The LGBT Center’s Orlando United Assistance Center continues to provide personalized services including mental health support for those who need it.

“But we know this is a very difficult time for a lot of our citizens. It’s okay not to feel okay about things and just know that there is help for you.”

Dyer says he’s proud of the community’s response after the tragedy. He says the city showed the world what love and unity and compassion look like.

Orlando Commissioner Patty Sheehan says the five year anniversary of the Pulse shooting is crucial from a mental health standpoint. 

Sheehan says that’s because it’s the time period after which many survivors and families will finally reach out for support for their trauma. 

She says that’s why she thinks it’s horrible that Gov. DeSantis has vetoed funding for the Orlando United Assistance Center.

“It’s the important part of what we do. So everybody says well what’s the big deal. It’s been five years. It takes a long time to heal after something like this.”

Sheehan says the city will never forget the 49 people killed that day, and will always take care of its own.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. 


