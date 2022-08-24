 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Mayor Demings uses acceptance speech to talk about penny sales tax initiative

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

A motorist pumps gasoline at United Oil gas station in Los Angeles Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plummeted 45 cents over the past two weeks to $4.10 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also remain low. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)


Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has won his re-election bid.

Jerry Demings was the first Democrat and African American to be elected to the office of mayor, when he won the title for the first time back in 2018.

Over the past four years, Demings has led the county through the COVID pandemic, along with a racial reckoning following the police killing of George Floyd. 

In his acceptance speech at Camping World Stadium, Demings chose to focus on a penny sales tax initiative that will be on the November ballot. 

Demings says the one-cent sales tax would pay for more bus routes and improved roads and bikeways in the area. 

“My commitment to you is that, here in Orange County, we’re going to improve your connectivity. The convenience, the affordability of you getting around this community.”

He says he knows the difference good public transportation can make, growing up the son of a mom who depended on city buses to get to work. 

“There were times when she went to work at night and she took a different one of her children to clean offices at night.”

Demings’ wife Congresswoman Val Demings also won her party’s nomination in Florida’s primary election.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter & Fill-in Host

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, ... Read Full Bio »

TOP