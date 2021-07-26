 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Mayor Demings Says Orange County is Officially in Crisis Mode as It Reports Some 1,000 Coronavirus Cases Daily

by (WMFE)

Photo: Fusion Medical Animation


Orange County is now averaging some 1,000 new coronavirus cases a day according to the latest update from county officials on Monday. 

The county reported 1,052 new cases on Friday and 960 new cases on Saturday. 

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says the county is officially in crisis mode and he recommends residents get vaccinated and mask up to protect themselves and others. 

“Now these numbers are extraordinary. We are seeing nearly 1,000 new cases in Orange County daily. Those are the numbers we saw at the highest peak last year. It took us approximately one month last year before we saw 1,000 cases cumulatively here within Orange County. Now we’re seeing them daily.”

Demings says he is consulting the county’s legal team to determine what if any action the county could take in the next day or so to curb the spread.  

“This next 24 to 48 hours or so are going to be critical to any decisions that I would make in that regard.”

The county is currently reporting a near 14 percent 14-day rolling positivity rate. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP