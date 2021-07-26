Mayor Demings Says Orange County is Officially in Crisis Mode as It Reports Some 1,000 Coronavirus Cases Daily

Orange County is now averaging some 1,000 new coronavirus cases a day according to the latest update from county officials on Monday.

As a community, let’s build immunity against COVID-19: https://t.co/luD7g03a0n

As of July 22:

✅ 61.59% of Orange County residents 12+ have received at least one dose of the vaccine

✅ Orange County’s 14-day rolling positivity rate: 13.96% 🍊 Let’s fill that orange! #IGotMyShot pic.twitter.com/Wa4mf6Q4jX — Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) July 26, 2021

The county reported 1,052 new cases on Friday and 960 new cases on Saturday.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says the county is officially in crisis mode and he recommends residents get vaccinated and mask up to protect themselves and others.

“Now these numbers are extraordinary. We are seeing nearly 1,000 new cases in Orange County daily. Those are the numbers we saw at the highest peak last year. It took us approximately one month last year before we saw 1,000 cases cumulatively here within Orange County. Now we’re seeing them daily.”

Demings says he is consulting the county’s legal team to determine what if any action the county could take in the next day or so to curb the spread.

“This next 24 to 48 hours or so are going to be critical to any decisions that I would make in that regard.”

The county is currently reporting a near 14 percent 14-day rolling positivity rate.