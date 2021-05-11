 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Mayor Demings Says Face Masks Might Only Be Required Indoors by the End of the Week

by (WMFE)

Photo: Vera Davidova

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says the county could be getting closer to only mandating face masks indoors.

Demings says 47 percent of Orange County residents have already gotten vaccinated and anticipates the area should reach a 50 percent vaccination rate later this week. 

He says that means the county will be in phase two of its measured approach to lifting the county’s mask mandate. 

“Recall that we will not be required to wear facial coverings outdoors at that level.”

Demings says the county needs to reach a 70 percent vaccination rate before masks can be removed indoors too.

“We do remain committed to reaching the 70 percent threshold of those 16 plus receiving at least one dose of the vaccine before we can safely remove masks indoors.”

Demings says that 70 percent vaccination rate is an ambitious goal for the area as inoculations have slowed.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP