Mayor Demings Says Face Masks Might Only Be Required Indoors by the End of the Week

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says the county could be getting closer to only mandating face masks indoors.

🍊 Drive-Thru COVID-19 Vaccination Site 📍 Barber Park (3701 Gatlin Ave, Orlando, FL 32812)

📅 May 17 – 20

🕤 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

💉 Pfizer Brand Appointments preferred, but are not needed!

Book your appointment today: https://t.co/5hXVu8Gfjz pic.twitter.com/Pnz2Gg9epI — Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) May 10, 2021

Demings says 47 percent of Orange County residents have already gotten vaccinated and anticipates the area should reach a 50 percent vaccination rate later this week.

He says that means the county will be in phase two of its measured approach to lifting the county’s mask mandate.

“Recall that we will not be required to wear facial coverings outdoors at that level.”

Demings says the county needs to reach a 70 percent vaccination rate before masks can be removed indoors too.

“We do remain committed to reaching the 70 percent threshold of those 16 plus receiving at least one dose of the vaccine before we can safely remove masks indoors.”

Demings says that 70 percent vaccination rate is an ambitious goal for the area as inoculations have slowed.