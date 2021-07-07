 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Mayor Demings, Congresswoman Demings Send Condolences to Haitian Community in Orange County on Death of President Moïse

Jovenel Moïse was killed in his home last night. His wife, the first lady Martine Moïse, was also wounded in the attack.

Demings says he’s reached out to local Haitian leaders in the area to see how Orange County can help.

“I have reached out to the Counsel General for Haiti who is assigned here and the Vice Counsel as well. And we will await any communication from them about what or if anything that we can do as a community here.

Demings says he also sends his condolences to the sizable Haitian community in Central Florida. 

“We stand in support of that community here who participate within our local economy and making the community that we live what it is today.”

Demings’ wife Congresswoman Val Demings, a co-chair of the House’s Haiti Caucus, called the attack horrific. 

In a statement, Demings says the assassination, “stands as a clarion call for swift and decisive action to bring political stability and peace to a nation in crisis. We are extending our condolences to his family and loved ones.”

“We remain committed, more than ever, to working diligently alongside the Biden Administration in support of ushering in an equitable, inclusive Haitian-led democracy. One that reestablishes rule of law, reinforces institutions of Haitian-led governance, and centers the safety and human rights of every Haitian citizen.”


