 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Mayor Demings cites need to resist the virus as wastewater tests show Omicron spreading freely

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings speaks at press conference on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Orange County via YouTube


Lab tests on wastewater samples in Orange County show the Omicron variant of the coronavirus rising to new record levels after Christmas.

At Tuesday’s Orange County update, Mayor Jerry Demings said the wastewater results are an indication that already sky-high case counts will increase further in the coming days. He urges vaccinations and mask-wearing.

“Covid is everywhere in our community,” he said. “But it does not mean that we ought to go out and drink a covid concoction to make sure that you get covid. No, as a community we need to resist.”

Demings says Omicron could adversely impact the workforce in Central Florida. Already, 254 county workers are in isolation, including 59 corrections officers and 53 firefighters.

And 5% of public school teachers called in sick on the first day back after the holiday break.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP