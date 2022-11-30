Double the power of your investment in Central Florida public radio programs!

Your employer may match your financial gift, dollar-for-dollar, even possibly double or triple the amount of your gift — at no extra cost to you! Type your employer’s name into the search box below. If your employer has a matching gift program, you will get instant access to the guidelines and forms you will need to request a matching gift.

Mail in your matching gift forms. If your company is eligible, request a matching gift form from your employer, and send it completed and signed with your gift to us and we will do the rest!

90.7 WMFE & 89.5 WMFV

11150 East Colonial Drive

Orlando, FL 32817

Double your impact to your public radio station. Don’t leave gifted money on the table. Some companies match gifts made by retirees and/or spouses.

GET STARTED: CHECK IF YOUR COMPANY HAS A MATCHING PROGRAM!



Have questions about matching gifts and your next steps?

Send an email to wmfe@wmfe.org with “matching gifts” in the subject line or call 407-514-1750.